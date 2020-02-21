A Johnstown man will stand trial in connection with the Nov. 25 beating death of Anthony Profaizer, 74, of Geistown, authorities said.
Cambria County detectives charged John E. Hoffman, 52, with criminal homicide.
Hoffman was ordered to stand trial following a two hour preliminary hearing held Friday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
He pleaded not guilty through his attorneys John Lovette III and Joseph Sutton, of the Public Defenders office.
Assistant District Attorneys Heath Long and Joel Polites called Chief County Detective Kristy Freoni and Detective Robert Fye to testify along with Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia and Deputy Coroner Charles Mahon.
The investigation began when a family member reported Profaizer missing in November. Zakucia said he went to Profaizer’s home at 609 Sunberry St. and found his body in the garage, partly dressed and half covered with a gray carpet.
Mahon testified that it appeared Profaizer had been struck several times on the right side of the head and died from blunt force trauma.
“It was definitely homicide,” Mahon said.
A pair of glasses with only one lens and dentures were found near the body.
Freoni said investigators determined the attack began in the living room where blood and the missing lens were found. A blood trail showed Profaizer was dragged into the garage, she said.
Hoffman’s named surfaced when investigators spoke with confidential informants.
An informant told investigators that Hoffman made money by selling prescription pain pills for Profaizer and that he would refer to Profaizer at “the gift that keeps on giving,” Fye testified.
An informant said Hoffman said that when Profaizer “stopped giving, he did what he had to do,” Fye said.
Hoffman allegedly told an informant that he struck Profaizer with a pipe, stole his pills and left him in the garage, Fye said.
Hoffman attempted to concoct an alibi, telling people to state that he was at a party in Hornerstown at the time of the murder, an informant said, according to Fye.
Hoffman sat in an orange jumpsuit, sometimes shaking his head and scrawling on a legal pad.
Lovette asked the charges be thrown out for lack of physical evidence.
“It was irresponsible for Mr. Hoffman to be charged,” Lovette said after the proceeding.
“We feel the case was filed way too prematurely,” he said.
“They don’t have any physical evidence that links Mr. Hoffman to this crime. No DNA evidence, no blood evidence, no weapon, no one who saw him at the crime scene, no fingerprints, no cellphone records, video, audio, there’s nothing.
“The only evidence they presented today was all hearsay based on confidential informants who they did not provide us the names of and some of them are inmates in the Cambria County Prison,” Lovette said.
“I think it’s important to note that the rules allow us to present the case this way,” Long said after the proceeding.
“Many of these confidential informants are not only known to Mr. Hoffman but well known to Mr. Hoffman.
“For their own protection we need to do this for today,” he said. “In a month or so, some of this will be unsealed and he will know any and all there is. So, their identities will be revealed very soon.”
Hoffman also is charged with aggravated assault and robbery. He is being held in Cambria County Prison without bond.
