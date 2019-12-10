EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who was caught with an allegedly stolen gun in September pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Cambria County court to a charge of receiving stolen property.
Trevonn Marquis Hancock, 22, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.
Charges against him of persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a controlled substance were set to be dismissed, according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said on Tuesday that Johnstown police officers responded on Sept. 30 to a home where a resident had complained that an “unwanted person” was present. There, he said, they found Hancock in possession of a handgun that was later found to have been stolen.
Kiniry accepted Hancock’s guilty plea and ordered his sentencing to be deferred while an evaluation is conducted to determine if he is eligible for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ State Intermediate Punishment program.
A defendant sentenced to the State Intermediate Punishment program, according to the DOC’s website, serves a 24-month sentence, including at least seven months in prison, two months in a “community-based therapeutic community” and six months in outpatient treatment. The balance of the 24 months consists of “supervised reintegration into the community,” the DOC says.
