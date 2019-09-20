A Johnstown man accused of putting a 4-year-old girl in a garbage bag in a basement in 2015 has lost an appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court in which he says his state prison sentence "was unduly harsh."
Kristopher Newman, 38, was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 12 years of state prison by President Judge Norman Krumenacker III last year.
He was originally charged alongside Crystal Lynn Jedrzejek as an accomplice in the child abuse case. She entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct in May and is on county probation for that charge.
Police alleged the couple used duct tape to tie the hands of the girl and then stuffed her into a garbage bag as punishment for soiling herself.
The girl was left in a dark basement of a Clover Street home with no heat, police said.
A medical report provided in the case showed the child had multiple facial injuries and ended up in the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a swollen liver due to a blow to her stomach.
Newman entered a no-contest plea in January 2018 to aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
He was sentenced outside of the standard guideline range for the aggravated assault charge.
Krumenacker said he departed from the guidelines on this sentence because the victim was in a position of care or trust with Newman; the offense "was more onerous and significant than a usual type of child abuse case that we would see,"; the victim was vulnerable due to her age; extreme cruelty was inflicted on the victim; a lesser sentence "would depreciate the seriousness of the crime; and Newman's inability to manage his anger makes him a danger to society.
A Superior Court opinion decided by Judge Judith Ference Olson, Judge Victor Stabile and Judge Maria McLaughlin and issued last week affirmed Krumenacker's sentence and says Newman's appeal didn't make an argument to prove otherwise.
"Newman has failed to preserve and raise a substantial question," the opinion says.
Newman also did not explain "any reason why his sentence for aggravated assault is unreasonable," the opinion says.
"Newman's claim that his sentence is unduly harsh simply because it falls outside the guidelines does not present a colorable argument that his sentence was inconsistent with a specific provision of the Sentencing Code, or contrary to fundamental sentencing norms," the three-judge panel decided.
"The court thoroughly explained its reason for departing from the guidelines on the aggravated assault charge," the opinion concludes.
After his plea hearing, Newman directed expletives at reporters covering his case, an unedited recording of which was shown at sentencing.
Newman said he overreacted and was embarrassed for that reaction and held a job until the news coverage of his case.
The victim’s father, Jeremy Jedrzejek, testified at sentencing that his daughter is not the affectionate, care-free child she used to be.
“You took my baby’s innocence,” he told Newman.
“There’s no sentence that can bring her innocence back.”
At sentencing, Krumenacker also said Newman’s attitude was another reason he decided to sentence him above the standard guideline range for the aggravated assault charge.
Newman told Krumenacker at sentencing that he had already been punished for the charges due to the loss of his job, his relationships, harassment on social media, being assaulted by the victim's father and not seeing his children in three years.
According to Newman, he sought counseling for depression, anxiety and aggravation brought on by the charges.
He also said Jeremy Jedzrejek's testimony was fabricated and that the difference in age between he and the victim did not matter "when it comes to somebody's life being ripped apart."
“To have the guts – I don’t know whether it’s guts or stupidity – to stand there and besmirch the fact that the victim was 4 years old is incomprehensible,” Krumenacker said.
Newman is currently housed at SCI Somerset, online court documents show.
