A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of raping a teenager in April 2004 in Jackson Township, authorities said.
Jackson Township police charged David Michael Dernar, 52, of the 600 block of Napoleon Street, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Dernar allegedly assaulted the teenager at a Trout Street home sometime between April 1 and April 14, 2004.
Dernar was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bond.
