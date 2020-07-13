A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of assaulting a woman and telling her "I'm going to kill you," authorities said.
City police charged Jabir Labeeb Walton, 41, of the 100 block of Ebensburg Road, with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they received a call from OnStar saying a woman who was sitting in her vehicle had just been assaulted by her child's father.
Police said they found the woman sitting in a Chevrolet Silverado outside of the home on Ebensburg Road.
The woman reportedly had a swollen mouth, a bloody lip and other facial injuries. She told police that Walton had thrown a liquor bottle at her rental vehicle.
Walton allegedly said, "This is not going to end nice. I'm going to kill you," the complaint said. The woman told police the abuse had been ongoing.
Walton was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
