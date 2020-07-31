A Johnstown man was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on allegations that he possessed drugs and firearms, court documents indicate.
Curel Dante Livingston, 34, was charged in a two-count indictment, returned on July 7 and unsealed recently, with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and with possessing quantities of crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Both alleged crimes were said to have taken place on Nov. 14, 2019.
His trial on those charges is scheduled to begin in U.S. District Court on Sept. 8.
Livingston also has three active Cambria County drug cases against him at the state level, court records indicate, including one case involving alleged offenses on Nov. 14, 2019, the same date as the crimes alleged in the federal indictment.
