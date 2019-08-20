EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man arrested after a traffic stop last year was sentenced Tuesday to county prison time, probation and community service.
Shyheim Shakir Smith, 21, and Mizzon Grandinetti, 19, were arrested in September 2018 during a traffic stop on Figg Avenue in the city’s Woodvale section.
Grandinetti was accused of strangling a woman on Ihmsen Avenue, and upon his arrest, police said, he was sitting in the back of a vehicle that contained a stash of marijuana.
Smith and 17-year-old Quadir Bernard Neal were also arrested in that traffic stop, which resulted in the seizure of eight large bags of suspected marijuana, cellphones and $945, police said.
After the traffic stop, Johnstown police executed a search warrant at Smith’s Ihmsen Avenue home and said they discovered at least two stolen firearms and heroin packaged for delivery.
Earlier this month, Grandinetti pleaded guilty to two felony drug charges and one count each of receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering another person. He was sentenced last week by Judge Tamara Bernstein to four to eight years in state prison.
Neal, now 18, pleaded guilty to one felony drug charge in November 2018 and was ordered to 24 months of county probation.
The search warrant from Smith’s home and associated documents have been sealed, but police also obtained search warrants for multiple cellphones belonging to Smith and Grandinetti and a search warrant for samples of their DNA.
Smith pleaded guilty to one felony drug charge and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, Bernstein sentenced him to serve 12 to 24 months in Cambria County Prison, followed by one year of county probation. Bernstein also ordered Smith to obtain and maintain full-time employment, refrain from use of drugs or alcohol and be subject to random drug testing. He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service and have no contact with others on parole or probation.
“I want you to find something in your community to make a positive impact,” Bernstein said.
Prior to sentencing, Smith told Bernstein he would do anything to avoid going back to prison and missing time with his young daughter.
“I can assure you I am not the same man as I was when I came in here last year,” he said. “I just want another chance to go home and do better.”
Bernstein reminded Smith that if he does violate his probation, resentencing could mean four to eight years behind bars.
“It takes more than just words. It means change, it means commitment, it means sacrifice,” she said.
