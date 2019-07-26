A Johnstown man was arrested Thursday after officers received several phone calls from the city’s Moxham neighborhood about the individual, according to information provided by the Johnstown Police Department.
Johnstown police officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Cypress Avenue in response to a report of an attempted child abduction. The caller allegedly indicated that the individual was driving a white Audi.
As an officer was en route to the scene, another call came in from the 500 block of Cypress Avenue, reporting that an intoxicated male was trying to gain entry into their home, police said. That caller allegedly reported that the male was driving a white BMW.
Officers soon found the vehicle and suspect still on the 500 block of Cypress Avenue near Ohio Street, according to the police department. The suspect, Todd Thiel, 47, of Johnstown, was extremely intoxicated and became combative with officers, police alleged.
He was transported to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown, where he continued to resist arrest and be combative with officers, according to the police department.
Thiel has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and luring a child into a motor vehicle, court documents indicate.
