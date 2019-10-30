EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man accused of ordering a still-unsolved 2015 homicide of a confidential informant was arraigned Tuesday, despite his refusal to leave his cell at the Centre County Prison to attend his hearing in person or by video.
Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III said he was advised that Shakir Mosi Smith, 42, refused to leave his cell when deputies arrived Tuesday morning to transport him to his formal arraignment.
Krumenacker ordered that Smith be considered arraigned and directed Smith’s attorney, Rich Corcoran, to begin preparing pre-trial motions to move the case forward.
Smith was charged Aug. 2 based on evidence heard by the 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, which led agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to file one count of criminal solicitation of first-degree murder.
Smith was named in a grand jury indictment as leader of a Prospect “mob,” and is accused of ordering Carol Ashcom’s death from behind bars.
Ashcom, 30, a mother of two, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her Virginia Avenue home in Lower Yoder Township on March 11, 2015.
Her death was ruled a homicide and one of her two young sons was home at the time of her killing, police have said.
“Testimony established at least one of the homicides was committed to prevent a witness from testifying against (Smith) in a case where he was charged with the illegal distribution of controlled substances,” the grand jury’s presentment says.
Agents with the state attorney general’s office say Smith was the leader of a group of teen boys identified as “The Prospect,” “UpTop” or “Topside,” and he often called members “The Mob,” “Lynch Mob” and “My Boys.”
“The grand jury also learned that everyone in the group led by Shakir Sr. followed his orders or instructions, even when he was in jail, often out of fear,” the presentment says.
Members of the alleged group included Smith’s sons and nephews, including Shakir Smith Jr., Shyheim Smith, Lenoxx Newcomer, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti and Jiavon Grandinetti. Others involved included the late Jarett “Chico” Smith, India Snyder, Lisa Newcomer and Rukiya Smith, the presentment says.
In mid-April 2014, the state attorney general’s office says Ashcom made three separate controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from Smith’s Ihmsen Avenue home as a confidential informant.
According to the grand jury presentment, Smith indicated he suspected Ashcom was a confidential informant in a case that led to his arrest earlier that year and told others in letters and phone calls from the jail.
In letters seized by investigators, Smith allegedly “expressed his desire to have Ashcom killed, because of her cooperation with law enforcement was key to his charges,” the presentment said.
At a preliminary hearing for Smith’s case held Aug. 30 Corcoran pointed out that two other individuals were arrested as the result of controlled buys with Ashcom around the same time and asked why their letters and phone calls from prison were not investigated.
In a letter postmarked two weeks before Ashcom’s death, state attorney general’s office agents say Smith instructed his son, Shakir Smith Jr., to show his nephew, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti, where Ashcom lived.
Ashcom’s murder is still unsolved.
Corcoran called the state attorney general’s office case “a far stretch,” based on eight letters to and from India Snyder out of the hundreds agents allegedly reviewed.
District Judge Frederick Creany bound Smith’s charge to court at the preliminary hearing and kept his bail at $250,000.
