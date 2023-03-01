JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s pending departure from Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities was the overarching theme of the annual State of the City Address held on Tuesday morning.
The city is required by state law to exit the program by April 28.
Officials have been working in recent years to prepare for the transition.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff, Mayor Frank Janakovic and Director of Community and Economic Development John Dubnansky provided an update about where the city stands just weeks away from the exit during the Cambria Regional Chamber breakfast event at Ace’s.
“Basically, we’re all excited, to say the least, about April 28 and the exit from Act 47,” Janakovic said.
All three focused on positive developments, such as plans to upgrade downtown using American Rescue Plan and Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity money, business development, cooperation between government and local agencies, shoring up municipal pensions to more than 90% each, building up a capital fund and creating budgets that finish in the black.
Imhoff compared that to the “generations-long financial wound on the city and region” caused by the loss of the steel industry that plunged the city to near bankruptcy.
“Where that story ends, I find there’s great hope,” Imhoff said. “A new story of healing and resilience has begun to be shaped by current leaders. New partnerships have formed. Creative investments have been made, and the experiences of the past few years have shown that leadership in Johnstown has the interest, capability and determination to move forward.”
But no comments were made during the hourlong presentation concerning some major problems facing the city, including how one-third of the residents live in poverty, the opioid epidemic, blight, transients, violence in the streets and unemployment being higher than the national and statewide rates.
Janakovic touched on the population loss that has seen the city drop from 67,327 people in 1920 to 42,476 in 1970 to 18,411 in 2020.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Janakovic said, “but I always say we may never reach those 50 (thousand) or 60,000, but we’ve got to do the best we can for the 20,000 that we’ve got here, hopefully the 20,000-plus as we continue to grow.”
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Johnstown’s population declined to 18,238 in 2021.
Loss of local services tax revenue
When Johnstown leaves Act 47, it will no longer be able to impose a local services tax at three times the rate permitted to municipalities in the state, meaning it will drop from $3 a week to $1.
That could decrease revenue by up to $900,000 annually.
City officials are hoping local state legislators can get an exemption for Johnstown to allow for the increased fee to continue for a minimum of two or three years, according to Janakovic.
“The purpose of that is basically to reinforce and still continue to upgrade our police and our fire throughout the city, so we’re not going to take a shortfall,” Janakovic said. “We want to move forward with all of that.”
Imhoff said the city will also need continued focus on financial planning going forward.
“Let me emphasize. Difficult decisions will have to be made by the City of Johnstown staff and City Council,” Imhoff said. “The financial emergency has been mitigated for the time being. However, without sound financial decisions and likely some difficult ones, the possibility still exists for the city to slide back into Act 47.”
Funding projects, programs
Johnstown received $30.7 million in ARPA money that has been budgeted for a variety of programs ranging from home weatherization to fixing up major assets, such as Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
The $24.4 million RAISE grant is being used to upgrade and beautify the Johnstown Train Station, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center, the Johnstown Inclined Plane and Main Street.
Plans are being developed for the work that is tentatively expected to be completed by 2026, according to Dubnansky. He said the proposal is “a big federal project” that “just takes time.”
Also on the economic development side, Dubnansky said it is now common for city officials to have multiple meetings in a week with parties interested in starting businesses.
“Whenever you see things go vacant, we try to fill them up as fast as possible,” he said. “If you drive through downtown and you see something vacant, 95% chance is that we’re working with somebody right now on a redevelopment plan with that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.