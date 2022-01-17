JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Developing a land bank has long been mentioned by Johnstown officials as an important step in helping the city address its blight problems. But, year after year, nothing developed. Until now.
Johnstown City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to create a land bank in conjunction with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which has already approved the plan through its own process.
The land bank must now receive final approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“It’s just great to finally get this project started,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “The concept of land banks has been talked about in the community for several years, but it’s nice to finally have a partnership agreement in place with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and having funding available at the city level to get the land bank started.”
Through the land bank, JRA will be able to purchase foreclosed properties, skipping the auction process. The idea is to acquire, refurbish and sell specific buildings, as opposed to letting the structures be bought by individuals or LLCs who might just let them sit unused and continue to rot.
“Both the city and JRA will be able to work closely with the residents as far as properties that they are interested in acquiring,” said Melissa Komar, the authority’s executive director. “A lot of time, whenever we have those discussions, the resident gets confused on the process where the authority will be able to assist in navigating the process and working directly with the property owners that have interest.”
Komar cited a recent example when JRA was interested in buying a property, but got bid up to approximately $13,000, as opposed to being able to acquire it just for back taxes.
“We would eliminate that step, be able to reinvest those dollars into that property to make it more structurally sound, to bring the infrastructure back to it as far as the utilities go, and then work with a potential buyer for the property,” Komar said.
The city will fund the land bank with $150,000 in 2022, $50,000 in 2023 and $100,000 in 2024, according to Dubnansky.
Johnstown could not do the project in this specific way on its own, he said.
“That’s a huge benefit of the city, working with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, because the way the state laws are written, they have some extra clout when it comes to acquiring properties, particularly as they go through the tax sale system,” Dubnansky said. “So, yes, that’s going to aid us greatly in that effort as well.”
The program would self-fund after the initial investment, according to Komar.
“Any dollar that’s created through the land bank properties will then be reinvested back into the land bank,” Komar said.
No definitive count exists, but estimates are that 500 blighted structures exist in Johnstown.
“(The land bank) is going to help us on the blight remediation side and the fact that we’ll be able to have control over specific properties and put funding towards them to help fix them up, versus them becoming future demolition projects,” Dubnansky said. “In addition, this is going to create both residential and business development opportunities within the city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.