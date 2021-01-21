The trial of the defendant in a 2018 Johnstown homicide has been postponed again, court records indicate.
Jury selection for the trial of Paul Michael Lehman, 38, formerly of the Woodvale section of Johnstown, had been scheduled for Tuesday, with the trial itself scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but has been continued until a date to be set by the court, according to an order issued by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry and filed Wednesday.
The new dates for jury selection and the trial have not been chosen yet, according to court records.
Lehman is charged with killing 19-year-old Deontaye Hurling on Nov. 22, 2018, inside a house on Steel Street in Old Conemaugh Borough. His counsel has said that Lehman will testify at trial that he acted in self-defense.
He has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of aggravated assault.
