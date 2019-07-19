A unique training facility developed for the Johnstown Fire Department will be relocated across town.
Industrial growth near the current Iron Street location will require the modular training facility to relocate, Assistant Chief Jim McCann told members of Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority on Friday.
The current facility has operated since 2012, expanding programs to become a regional training facility, McCann said.
“We always hoped we would move,” he said. “It means something positive is happening in that part of the city. There is industry looking to expand in that area, and they need to move into that location.”
Medical marijuana producer Hanging Gardens has requested additional space for its Iron Street operation, being developed in the former Cambria Iron machine shop, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar confirmed.
McCann and Art Martynuska, county emergency management agency coordinator, were at Friday’s Conservation and Recreation Authority meeting to ask about the former Dynacom Industries property off Oak Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown, near Trojan Stadium. The authority acquired the property as part of the James Mayer Riverswalk Trail extension along nearby Stonycreek River.
The property is large enough to accommodate the training facility and large pieces of firefighting apparatus used in the training, McCann said.
“It’s in a residential area, but not on top of houses, per se,” McCann said.
McCann said junk cars used in training can be removed from the site between classes, and a fence can be installed to screen other areas of concern.
Authority Director Cliff Kitner suggested an emergency responder training facility along the Mayer trail would be a natural tie-in to the National September 11 Memorial Trail sections being developed through the region.
“It would be a great opportunity to have fire training and first responder training connected to the September 11 Memorial Trail,” board member Larry Custer said.
The authority board voted to authorize Solicitor Chris Gvozdich prepare a lease agreement for the property.
In other matters, maintenance specialist Bruce Eash warned the board its 46-mile trail network is outgrowing the maintenance staff. Record rainfall and flooding over the past two seasons has aggravated the situation, he said.
“I’m just frustrated,” Eash said. “With all the washouts, I can’t keep up with the grass cutting. It’s getting too much.
“I need another guy like me. “I need to be able to send two crews out.”
Kitner said the authority should know later this year if it will get a grant for an additional tractor, but added the board has known it would eventually face the dilemma.
“We knew someday we’d have to either quit building trails, or hire more staff,” he said. “We are reaching that threshold.”
The authority’s commitment to enhancing its trails is illustrated by the completion of another two-mile extension of the Ghost Town Trail, Kitner said. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the latest section will be held Aug. 1 at Revloc, he announced.
