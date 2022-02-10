JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The City of Johnstown has been found in violation of the Pennsylvania Election Code for failure to promptly report campaign expenses related to mailers that called on voters to approve several ballot questions.
The city must now pay a $500 fine.
Shortly before the 2021 general election, then-interim City Manager Dan Penatzer used approximately $2,600 in taxpayer money to send 9,544 mailers urging residents to “Vote YES to Charter Amendments!” that appeared on the ballot.
There were seven referendum questions on the ballot, including one asking voters whether City Council should be allowed to eliminate the requirement for the city manager to live within city limits.
City Council members said they were not involved in sending out the flyers.
At the time, Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said the mailer was “not meant to be biased” and instead “was meant to relay the facts.” Penatzer said in October: “We didn’t look at it as supporting a political decision in that way.”
But the law states that “every person other than a political committee or candidate who makes independent expenditures expressly advocating the election or defeat of a clearly identified candidate, or question appearing on the ballot” must file a final report if the aggregate spent is more than $100 during a calendar year.
Former City Councilman Jack Williams filed a complaint with the Cambria County Election Office that was forwarded to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, who determined the city violated that law.
“In my opinion, Johnstown was required by state election law to file those reports,” Neugebauer said. “My understanding is that all the reports have been filed now. Some were untimely. Their annual was timely filed.”
Neugebauer continued: “The election code has a very broad definition of what needs to be included in these reports. The wordage is similar to ‘any expenditure relating to a question on a ballot’ is one of the expenditures that’s required to be reported.”
The election office fined the city $500 total – $250 apiece for missing both the Oct. 22 and Dec. 2 filing deadlines.
“They did not pay the fine yet. … I really didn’t give them a date,” said Mary Ann Dillon, Cambria County’s elections director. “I did talk to them, and they said that they would take care of it.”
Williams, in a written statement, told taxpayers to “hold on-to their wallets and purses tightly!!!”
“Will Johnstown City Council, the City Manager, the Director of Finance, the Act 47 Recovery Coordinator or the City Legal Eagles, now make plans to pay the now Campaign Finance Report Law Violations assessed penalties of $500.00 from the City of Johnstown Operating Budget?” he wrote.
Williams added that the budget is “not for/to pay assessed penalties of $500.00 pursuant to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Campaign Finance Report Law Violations, resulting from the Malfeasance of and by the responsible elected officials and/or appointed employees of the City of Johnstown.”
New City Manager Ethan Imhoff did not respond to a request for an interview. Neither Janakovic nor Solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin, of Beard Legal Group, could immediately be reached due to personal reasons.
