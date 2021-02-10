Johnstown City Council unanimously approved a group of resolutions on Wednesday dealing with requests for proposals (RFPs) and purchase authorizations involving capital improvements.
The city is now seeking RFPs for the purchase and installation of new artificial turf and a video scoreboard at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“Once again, we do not know the costs of any of these items. That is why we are releasing the RFPs so that we can get cost proposals,” said John Dubnansky, Johnstown’s community and economic development director.
“We have budgeted within the Capital Improvement Plan $1 million for both the turf replacement and electrical upgrades. We haven’t released an RFP for the electrical upgrades yet.
“And we have budgeted $70,000 for the video scoreboard.”
The turf is past its life expectancy, and the current scoreboard is, in the words of Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, “pathetic” and “ancient.”
The goal is to make the stadium a better place to hold events such as baseball games played by the new Johnstown Mill Rats, a team in the summer collegiate Prospect League.
Although the turf could cost Johnstown around $700,000, the city started the year with more than $5.1 million in its capital fund due to the sale of its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
“I hear there is complaining about the money being spent,” Councilman Dave Vitovich said. “But, you know, realize this – just like anything else, if you fix it, people will come. If we fix the Point Stadium, people will come to the Point Stadium. Look at the overflow. They’ll be using our restaurants. They’ll be using our hotels. They’ll be using downtown Johnstown. So that is a give and a take. We will be in a good place once the stadium is fixed.”
Council also gave interim City Manager John Trant Jr. approval to purchase a hose and pickup truck for the fire department, a super cab pickup truck and salt spreader for Public Works, two police vehicles, and a pickup truck for Community and Economic Development.
Even with the purchases and planned future spending, the city is expected to carry over $2.6 million in capital funds into 2021 because of what Trant called a “healthy budgeting plan.”
Separate from the capital plan, the city also approved a RFP for rehabilitation of the Roxbury Park hockey rink.
