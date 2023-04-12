JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Those who work in the city of Johnstown will receive an extra $2 a week after Johnstown City Council on Wednesday approved reducing the Local Services Tax.
The reduction cancels an increase that was allowed because the city has been in the Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities since 1992. The tax was increased from one dollar a week to $3 in 2016, raising the yearly amount from $52 to $156.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the cut, effective April 27, as required to exit Act 47.
The city expects to exit the program on April 28, with state and local officials participating in a celebration scheduled for 10 a.m. at a location to be determined, City Manager Ethan Imhoff told council at Wednesday’s meeting.
Another proposed ordinance consolidating provisions from 62 city laws dating back to 1914 into one fee schedule for city services and violations was given preliminary approval. Imhoff said the goal is to develop a fee schedule for all of the fees to be listed in one location to be reviewed and updated regularly.
Fines for code violations will increase if the ordinance receives final approval, Imhoff said, insisting the proposed law was not developed as a vehicle to raise fees.
“Some fees will go up and some will go down,” he said.
A second council vote after a public hearing on the measure is required for it to become law in Johnstown.
In other matters, council approved an agreement with Bishop McCort Catholic High School to operate concessions stands during events at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Roxbury Park for one year.
Under the agreement, McCort won’t operate the Point Stadium concessions during the Johnstown Mill Rats’ season from May 1 through Aug. 15. The Mill Rats’ contract includes concessions, and the team will also provide concessions during other summer events in the stadium, Imhoff explained.
Several council members asked about alcohol sales, but Councilman Charles Arnone said the state’s liquor laws would not allow the sales.
“Bishop McCort will not sell beer,” he said.
Council also approved the purchase of a $188,462 mobile command/crime scene investigation van with a $200,000 grant secured by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township. The 17-foot van will include two workstations with computers and a big-screen monitor to “better record and document accident and crimes scenes and better present them in court,” police Chief Richard Pritchard said.
Another proposed ordinance was tabled again for more work.
The proposal to tax amusement devices such as pool tables, arcade machines and video skill machines in city businesses was given first approval in January, but was tabled at the February and March meetings because of questions about enforcement – especially for skill machines.
Council members on Wednesday were still questioning how to identify and tax all the machines.
“Everybody has them. Salons have them,” Councilman Ricky Britt said. “There is more work to do.”
Arnone suggested starting by asking every licensed business in the city if they have the machines and, if so, how many. He conceded the effort would require follow-up inspections.
“I don’t think, necessarily, people are going to volunteer this information,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti said the proposed ordinance doesn’t describe the penalties for noncompliance or outline the enforcement process.
“I know we are getting there, but we are really not all the way there,” Capriotti said.
In tabling the proposed ordinance again, council instructed Imhoff to review council members’ concerns and suggestions to tweak the document and then schedule a public hearing, which is required before final approval.
