Johnstown City Council is expected to consider both short- and long-term plans to deal with the blighted Conrad Building during Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting.
The century-old structure, at 303 Franklin St., has been vacant and deteriorating for years.
Pieces of the building have frequently fallen off, causing safety hazards, most recently in February when debris forced the closure of the left-turn lane on Vine Street. A resolution on council’s agenda calls for interim City Manager John Trant Jr. to take action to enter a contract for immediate stabilization work.
Two other resolutions propose for the city to acquire the building for $1 and to apply for almost $200,000 in Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program state funding that would require a 15% match.
“To me, it’s the No. 1 blight project that we have in the city just because everybody knows about it,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
“It’s been lingering there for quite a while. It’s extremely visible with its location in downtown right by the river as you come across Franklin Bridge there. It’s a high priority for us. Obviously, it’s become a true safety hazard, too, because of the different parts of the building decaying and falling off there.”
City officials have vacillated between looking to demolish or renovate the building for at least the past decade. And, day by day, falling brick by falling brick, the historic structure has gotten worse.
“As far as I know, the intent is to get that thing so that we can start trying to render it safe with the ultimate goal of getting the thing down,” Johnstown City Councilman Michael Capriotti said. “I was in that building when I was still a firefighter and I’ll tell you that while everybody wants to talk about how great shape the place is in, it is really very, very much in disarray on the inside, as well, structurally.”
Capriotti added: “I know that what we’re trying to do is, at least right now, get the thing so that we can get it in the city’s hands and render the building safer than it is currently, so that we can ensure that no more is going to fall out of that building and onto the street or the sidewalk.”
Dubnansky estimates the cost of demolition to be between $166,000 and $200,000, while previous estimates – made before his arrival in the position last year – went above $300,000, up to possibly even $500,000.
“That’s not accurate,” Dubnansky said. “Those numbers fluctuate depending on what demolition contractor you’re working with. A lot of them have different approaches to how they handle things. One of the tasks involved in the project because it’s a commercial building involves abatement of the property. You have to make sure there’s nothing bad there. Certain groups have different approaches to doing that. Other groups have better connections and things like that so they can get it done cheaper, or easier or faster. That’s a big factor in that.”
The building is tied into the Stonycreek River wall, which was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. City officials previously thought that connection would complicate any demolition work.
“As of right now, that doesn’t appear that that will be an issue,” Dubnansky said. “We’re still waiting on final conformation (from the Army Corps). I don’t think it’s going to be as complex as it was discussed previously by other people who made the attempt.”
