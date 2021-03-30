Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.