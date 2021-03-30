Johnstown City Council is considering appointing another interim city manager after a six-month search has apparently not yielded a candidate to take the position on a full-time basis.
Its vote on the matter is expected to take place during a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday. No individual is mentioned by name in the legal notice that was posted to advertise the meeting.
Mayor Frank Janakovic said he is “very comfortable” that there will be a new interim city manager selected by council.
The person will be hired to finish out the rest of the calendar year.
By law, a full-time city manager cannot be given a contract that extends past the next time a municipal government reorganizes, which, in City Council’s case, would be January 2022.
Janakovic expects council will start a new search for a full-time city manager early this summer.
“Where we’re at right now, if we advertised right now, it’s going to be almost impossible to find a city manager that’s going to serve out only six months and somebody who would relocate and accept that position for six months, not knowing if there’s a guarantee that they’re going to have a two-year contract come January,” Janakovic said. “That’s why we’re going with an interim to cover that time period.”
City Council began looking for a new full-time city manager in September 2020.
Three finalists were selected, but deals could not be reached with any of them.
Deborah Grass, Johnstown’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, has, in the past, said the law requiring the manager to live within the city has been an impediment, even though council has received Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant funding to boost the salary from about $80,000 to around $120,000.
John Trant Jr., founder and president of the Allegheny County-based consulting firm Strategic Solutions, has been serving as interim city manager since December 2019.
He worked under an agreement that required him to be in the city two days per week and to attend meetings, while being paid at an hourly rate.
His contract, which was extended twice, expires on Wednesday.
“My staying on is not a viable option for me personally, and, in my opinion, it’s not in the city’s best interest because at some point this day would come,” Trant said. “I’m not able or interested in taking on the position full-time, so there needs to be a plan in place for how the city moves forward from a leadership standpoint.”
With Trant as interim manager, the city:
• sold the sewer system for $24 million that will be used to fund the city’s pension program and make capital improvements,
• negotiated contracts with all three of its unions,
• conducted a search for a new police chief, which is expected to culminate with the announcement of a hire in the near future,
• reached a new agreement for operations of Berkley Hills Golf Course,
• knocked down more than 100 blighted properties and
• worked through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janakovic said Trant’s “accomplishments were pretty amazing.”
Going forward, Trant believes a “roadmap is there” for Johnstown to do well.
“I think that there are great opportunities that lie in what’s already laid forth and in front of the city in terms of building on existing partnerships, implementing the existing capital plan, working on the future in terms of redevelopment and addressing blight, all things that are in the works, and have been in the works, and we’ve had lots of success over the last year and a half with,” Trant said.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.