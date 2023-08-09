JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown City Council tabled a resolution on Wednesday dealing with the selection of an agency to operate a proposed non-congregate shelter within the city.
Charles Arnone, Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King and Laura Huchel supported tabling the resolution. Marie Mock opposed. Mayor Frank Janakovic was absent.
Council can bring up the resolution again at a later date.
Arnone said he first learned about the resolution vote when he received an agenda earlier in the week.
“I have no information about it, other than what was presented to us tonight. … My understanding is they did have a public hearing, but I wasn’t present for it and had no knowledge of it,” Arnone said. “And before I do a motion, I want to know more about than just walking through without knowing any background of it.”
Victim Services Inc. is the organization being considered to develop the shelter on Vine Street.
The proposal calls for awarding the nonprofit group $749,683 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan funding, which would enable the shelter to be relocated and expanded.
“We put it out for bids,” Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff said. “We got two proposals. One was qualified. One wasn’t. We’ll continue to discuss it and evaluate it per council’s direction.”
Victim Services CEO Michael Oliver and Chief Operating Officer Erika Brosig commented earlier in the afternoon about what their goals would be if selected to operate the shelter.
“Moving our office and shelter to the heart of the city of Johnstown will allow us to reach more survivors and support them in rebuilding their lives after violence,” Brosig said. “Without our services, these survivors and their children may ultimately end up in the already overtaxed traditional homeless shelters in our area without assistance from professionals specifically trained in working with the trauma of victimization.”
Brosig said Victim Services provided 11,000 hours of service last year to 3,600 people impacted by violence.
“It will allow Victim Services to more than double our capacity in regard to providing emergency shelter for survivors and their children who have been affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking,” Oliver said.
“Our trauma-informed professionals can then provide them an array of ancillary services, specifically designed to deal with the trauma of these types of victimizations. Having everything under one roof will enable our staff to provide the most timely and efficient services as possible.”
