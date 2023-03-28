JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The City of Johnstown plans to formally ask the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for permission to use its $881,979 in allocated HOME Investment Partnerships Program’s American Rescue Plan grant funding to support the construction of a homeless shelter.
Five City Council members – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King and Laura Huchel – voted in favor of making the request during a special meeting on Tuesday. Marie Mock and Charles Arnone were absent.
HUD guidelines permit the city to use the dollars in one of four ways – production or preservation of affordable housing; tenant-based rental assistance; supportive services, homeless prevention services and housing counseling; or purchase and development of a non-congregate shelter.
The federal government announced the funding in 2021, with the money being separate from the more than $30 million Johnstown also received in general American Rescue Plan money for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
To develop a plan, city officials met with organizations involved in local housing, publicly displayed a draft beginning on Feb. 21, solicited input from residents and held a public hearing on March 7 before ultimately selecting the option of constructing a homeless shelter.
“This information then is submitted to HUD, and then HUD reviews the metrics, the data, the figures, the numbers,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
“What our plan is developed on is based on community input. Based on the community input we received and strongly received on March 7, it was in support of a non-congregate shelter. HUD will have 45 days to do their review and they’ll make a determination as to whether or not the numbers and the data fit that need that we’ve portrayed to them. If they have issues, problems, they will consult with us and then there may be additional public displays and other things dealt with after the fact.”
If the recommendation is approved by HUD, then Johnstown would put out a request for proposal for the development of the homeless shelter.
“We are proposing allocating funds for a non-congregate shelter,” Dubnansky said. “The type of shelter, desired shelter, all those details will come whenever we release an RFP for folks to propose to us what type of shelter we want to put.”
Some council members shared thoughts as to what they would like to include – or exclude – at any shelter that is created.
“I would be particularly interested in seeing some sort of service and support for runaways,” Huchel said.
Capriotti expressed his opposition to any possible “low-barrier” shelter, which would be a site with minimal requirements for entry.
“I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the community as a whole,” Capriotti said.
A woman, who identified herself as a “domestic violence and rape survivor” currently living in a local shelter, said making a new homeless shelter without criteria for entry would “open the door for people like me to be in the same vicinity with possible rapists, child or sex offenders, people that would make me feel very uncomfortable in trying to rebuild what is left of my life.”
She opposed using the HUD money for a new shelter.
“I believe that you should vote ‘no,’” she told council before the official roll call. “I think that those funds would be better allocated in providing affordable living to the people that are already in this community, the people that really truly grew up here, reside here, want to permanently stay here.”
The woman provided her name when speaking during courtesy of the floor.
The Tribune-Democrat preferred to not directly identify the victim of an alleged rape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.