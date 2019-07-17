Johnstown City Council is going to try, try and try again to hold a meeting this month for the purpose of simply conducting regular governmental business.
Two previous attempts have failed.
Last week’s regular monthly meeting ended with a contentious argument and a lack of quorum.
An advertisement was made for a “rescheduled” meeting to take place on Tuesday, but it was cancelled when Councilman Jack Williams and Councilwoman Charlene Stanton objected to the language, since a meeting actually took place the previous week, meaning that the meeting was not actually being rescheduled.
So a special meeting has been tentatively planned – but not advertised yet – for next Tuesday.
“Rather than take the chance of contesting everything approved on the agenda, we’ll advertise and we’ll do half the items next week,” George Hayfield, city manager, said.
Mayor Frank Janakovic added: “The best way is just not to create any possible problems with votes, to reconvene the meeting for next Tuesday at 5 o’clock.”
“Basically, the July 10th regular meeting already occurred,” Stanton wrote in an email.
“Yes, it ended early, but can’t dispute that the regularly scheduled meeting occurred. Apparently, council majority wanted a meeting (this) week saying it was to be a rescheduled regular meeting. You can’t reschedule a meeting which already took place – commonsense.”
Williams said council could have either stood in recess until a quorum existed or called a special meeting instead of rescheduling the July 10 meeting.
“That night, before the meeting was called to order, if Frank or somebody said, ‘Let’s reschedule this,’ that’s fine,” Williams said. “But once you called roll and done those other things and we actually had votes, you don’t reschedule a meeting that’s already occurred.”
A workshop to discuss the city’s 2018 audit was held on Tuesday as planned. Janakovic, Williams, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock and Rev. Sylvia King attended.
The tentative agenda for next Tuesday includes 10 voting items, including the hourly pay rate for part-time firefighters, a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance zone and authorization to seek bids for the Berkley Hills Golf Course.
Hayfield called the voting items “the more time-sensitive issues.”
“We’re trying to move forward with stuff in the city and not be hampered and held back,” Janakovic said. “We need to move forward with the meeting ASAP.”
A resolution supported by Williams and Stanton to have Hayfield removed as city manager is not expected to be on the agenda.
They contend Hayfield has violated city law on multiple occasions, including by permitting line item expenditure accounts to enter into deficit balances and improperly transferring funds. Hayfield considers the issues brought up to be “petty items” that can be addressed.
The resolution to remove Hayfield was on the agenda last week.
However, the meeting ended in a fight between members.
Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich were absent due to illness, having provided prior notice.
Williams and Stanton then announced they planned to leave early, but wanted to continue with the meeting in its standard order, which would include the city manager’s report in the beginning. The other three members present – Janakovic, Mock and Ricky Britt – voted in favor of progressing to votes on ordinances and resolutions, feeling those should take precedence and accusing Williams and Stanton of wanting to have the reports first so they could confront Hayfield and then leave.
Stanton and Williams then left, meaning the seven-member board lacked a quorum to conduct business.
