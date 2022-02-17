JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new draft proposal for how to spend the City of Johnstown’s more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was presented for City Council’s consideration during a workshop on Wednesday.
The new draft, presented by Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom, contained major changes from the original version outlined in October.
Finalized U.S. Department of the Treasury guidelines for use of the COVID-19 pandemic relief money now permit a standard deduction of $10 million for lost revenue that can be put into a general fund, so the new proposal included $10 million in that fund, up from $750,000 in the original.
A $500,000 line item was added for the sewer lateral assistance program to help property owners bring their systems into compliance with state-mandated remediation work. New levels of $500,000 apiece were set for the home-repair and home-purchasing programs.
“Under those three points, we did create a new budget off of that for council to consider that captures the $10 million as a standard deduction, allows for funding of the sewer lateral program through (the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority) and adjusts certain budget items accordingly,” Ashcom said.
The tentative breakdown is:
• $10 million – lost revenue
• $8 million – Main Street Green Streets project
• $3,250,000 – stormwater repairs
• $2,024,065 – Sargent’s Stadium at the Point
• $1.5 million – food and child care
• $1.5 million – contingency
• $1,050,000 – community projects
• $1 million – businesses and nonprofits
• $500,000 – parks
• $500,000 – home repairs
• $500,000 – home purchases
• $500,000 – sewer laterals assistance program
• $400,000 – Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center
• $135,000 – broadband internet
The $1.5 million contingency category was for “expansion of well-performing projects or other emerging issues in the city that (the American Rescue Plan Act) could fund,” according to Ashcom.
Finance Director Bob Ritter supports keeping a sizable amount of money in reserve, especially since the city will no longer be able to levy an increased local services tax, which brings in an extra $900,000 or so annually, after it leaves Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities.
“For about 20 years, there hasn’t been any money for the city to upkeep anything,” Ritter said. “You just look at the (Frank J. Pasquerilla) Conference Center, with what (repairs) we’re facing with that. There wasn’t any money to upgrade it or to repair it or to refurbish it. Just consider that.”
Council members balked at parts of the proposal.
There were previously allotments of $2 million apiece for small business and nonprofit assistance, nonprofit projects, child care and food, the home-repair program and the home-purchases program. All were reduced in the administration’s new draft.
“I think that, while I understand where everybody’s coming from, for us – and just speaking for me and it seems like I echo what everyone else is saying – I think we don’t want to see these big cuts in the funding that are for the people, for the businesses, for the folks that are trying to make a go of it or people who want to own a home,” Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti said.
Capriotti emphasized: “Let’s be honest, this was designed to help businesses and folks that were struggling after COVID, and we’re a part of that. I get it. But we aren’t the only part of it.”
Councilman Ricky Britt said the concern should be “for the people of Johnstown.”
Councilwoman Marie Mock opposed cutting the home ownership and home repair amounts by 75%.
“I’m not too happy that it was (reduced) because that’s the thing we’ve been trying to use this money to build up our neighborhoods,” Mock said.
Councilman Chuck Arnone wants to see more money go toward the program designed to help property owners pay for sewer work, even with the city no longer directly responsible for complying with state mandates after selling the municipal system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
“$500,000 is a drop in the bucket,” Arnone said. “That’s not enough to even help. Hey, look, we sold the sewage system, but we need to get other things in line, and it’s going to be a bigger problem in another year. … We know it’s going to get worse.
“DEP doesn’t play games. We got to show good effort in our part that we tried to help these people, we’re trying to make this right. We know we’re going to have to ask for an extension. I can tell you that, because there’s just physically no way that everybody’s going to get these contracts done with the amount of time that’s left.”
Any plan for spending the money will ultimately need to receive approval by City Council. No date is set yet for a final vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.