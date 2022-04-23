JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pride at work was how the Vision Together 2025 leader described the Capture Team work day on Saturday that included cleanup of a number of locations across the city.
“It’s a bunch of our different capture teams coming together for a cleanup and of course spring and being a nice day helps,” President and CEO Mike Tedesco said. “There’s a lot of community spirit at play, a lot of pride at work. These are people who care about their community and want to do something active and immediate to improve their community.”
Students from the Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club were on the corner of D Street and Laurel Avenue helping the West End Improvement Group get their community garden ready for the season.
“I’ve always been involved in community service activities. Giving back and helping the community, it’s like you don’t get anything for it, but it’s that special feeling like you never know what you’re going to get into,” club president Emmalie Vitalie said. “Like today, we had no idea what we were coming to do and now we’re here. I always drive past this and now I can be like, 'Oh wow, we cleaned that up and made that look good.' ”
“It makes them care more about the community. It makes them have a piece of them and makes them feel like they belong somewhere because they put such hard work and time into things like this,” teacher and club advisor Baylee Seminsky said, agreeing with Vitalie’s example of being able of drive past the work in the community.
Along with the group of students was board member Missy Spaugy, who said she feels it’s important for the board members to get involved with the students and give back to the community.
“I like getting involved with the kids and the teachers and getting out and making good things happen because in the end, what we want is for good things to happen,” she said.
On Saturday, volunteers helped clean three other community gardens, a section through the Adopt-a-Highway program and the Hornerstown neighborhood.
Volunteer work will continue Sunday at the Coconut Place Trailhead, when digging and building the trail leading to the lower Inclined Plane station will begin.
