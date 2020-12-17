Christ Centered Community Church, located at 531 Somerset St. in Johnstown, will host its 11th annual Community Christmas Dinner on Dec. 25.
The event will go from 1 to 4 p.m.
Free carry-out meals, gifts and basic necessities will be available.
Dine-in options will not be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks will be required to enter the building.
Donations are being accepted in advance. The church is requesting turkeys, hams, stuffing, whipped potatoes, potatoes, green beans, corn, tossed salad, rolls, Jell-O, cake, coffee, punch, cranberry sauce, carry-out containers, napkins, paper towels, garbage bags, plastic utensils, margarine, plastic table covers, Sterno, aluminum pans, aluminum foil, dishwashing liquid, cooking bags, plastic wrap, assorted desserts, non-perishable items for food baskets, small baskets or boxes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, fleece throw blankets, socks, men’s underwear, T-shirts, hoodies, coats, jeans, hats and gloves.
Call 814-536-5758 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.