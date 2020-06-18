Water is expected to soon spout once again from The Pasquerilla Fountain in Johnstown’s Central Park.
City officials originally decided to not operate the attraction during the uncertain early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to avoid the possibility of spreading the disease.
But, even with the state’s stay-at-home order now lifted, it will still be shut off for about another month.
The public works department needs to make routine repairs – such as filling cracks, applying new paint and fixing the filtration system.
“We were up in the air with what we were going to do because of the COVID pandemic going on,” Public Works Director Jared Campagna said.
“Then we have to do some repairs to it in order to get it operational. There is some cracking going on and some issues that we need to take care of before we can get it up and running.”
The fountain should be operational by mid-July, he said.
Campagna said the fountain, built in 1997, will need long-term work done in the future.
“Eventually it’s going to need a complete overhaul,” Campagna said.
