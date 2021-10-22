JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – How Johnstown spends $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds it will receive for COVID-19 relief will be determined in part by those who win the upcoming City Council and mayoral elections.
The money, as per federal guidelines, can be used in a variety of ways, including – but not limited to – responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts on individuals, businesses, nonprofits and the municipality; compensating and protecting essential workers; covering governmental services and reduced revenue during the pandemic; and investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Johnstown was originally awarded $32,187,885, but that total was slightly reduced.
The city has gotten half of the money and expects the rest to arrive in January.
Uses for the funds must be determined by Dec. 31, 2024. All money needs to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
City Hall plans to release a proposal in the coming weeks that could include up to $10 million being spent on a repair and beautification project for Main Street and other sections of downtown, according to multiple council members.
City Council will have the final vote on an expenditures.
Here are some thoughts from candidates for City Council and mayor about how to possibly spend the money. Candidates are listed in order that they appear on the general election ballot. All candidates, except where noted, gave their comments during editorial board meetings with The Tribune-Democrat.
Mayor
• Frank Janakovic (Democrat): “The initial plan presented to council would be a distribution to various (areas). That would be to help support businesses, to help individuals, to help the community, to recruit businesses to the city. Also we’re really looking at hoping to fix up homes and not just be knocking them down. Funding is allocated for repairs to the homes for the homeowners and also monies put aside that we would use for people to encourage them to buy homes within the city and reside within the city. A large portion of it also will go to the downtown Main Street and businesses throughout the city. We feel a strong downtown is very important to draw people here and then that circulates out to the neighborhoods and the other parts of the city.”
• John DeBartola (Republican): “The city should first use the (American Rescue Plan) funds to cover any un-budgeted costs that occurred as a result of the pandemic. … The city should use the funds to cover all staff costs related to their employees that were COVID-related. The city should next identify small businesses that are struggling – service-industry-type businesses – as a result of the pandemic and provide immediate relief to them. … The city should next provide rental and mortgage assistance to its residents. The (American Rescue Plan) guidelines specifically allow for this. The city already is known as one of the poorest in the state. Providing a one-time payment for all city residents would do wonders for the bottom line. The city should assist its local food banks and shelters by providing them additional funding.” (Note: DeBartola did not accept an invitation for an editorial board meeting, but he discussed the funding during a recent candidates forum in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.)
City Council
• Rev. Sylvia King (D): “First and foremost, when the money was put forward, the purpose of it was to help people that had been affected by COVID – because, let’s face it, COVID has affected so many things. Things that you and I don’t even think about, it has had a major affect on. So there’s a tagline that goes along with the funds and the tagline is ‘Survive. Revive. Thrive.’ I like that tagline because it speaks a lot to what the funds are to be used for. Not only what the funds are to be used for, but actually where I feel the City of Johnstown is at.”
• Marie Mock (D): “Myself, personally, I think ten million (for downtown) is too much. And I stressed that. I said I think it should be less. That’s why I said if you get grants of some sort, I think overflow should go back into home ownership funding. It should got back into home repairs. We have that right now, but we can always use more. I want more money to go into the free clinic, like the free dental, the homelessness issue. If they’re going to come up with extra grant money, that ten million needs to come down. That’s all there is to it.”
• Ricky Britt (D): “We have potential plans, a program we’ve put together. … I don’t care how we spend it, you’re going to get some flack from somewhere. Somebody isn’t going to be happy. Myself, personally, I can only speak for me, is that when I vote, I vote for what I think is best for the city.”
• Laura Huchel (D): “That’s a question that keeps me up at night. And I think it should keep everyone in the city up at night, at least a little bit. It’s a huge responsibility – that much money – because it’s such an opportunity that we can use for good or we can blow. My priority would be to spend it on a project that both has a substantial impact and can renew itself. It’s something that we invest in that has returns. So the contrary example would be, great, we spend $30 million on a huge fireworks display, and it’s over and there’s nothing left. The other alternative is we put it into something like a land bank or other community projects that are able to sustain themselves. … Maybe even possibly we leverage it so that we can save some money out of the city budget that we can later use to leverage grant matches, things like that.”
• Joseph Taranto (R): (Note: Taranto did not accept an invitation for an editorial board meeting, and was unable to attend the Roxbury candidates forum.)
• James Stanton, Jr. (R): “Blight is the biggest problem in the city right now. They should set aside some money for that. Be smart with it. Put some behind in case (things happen) down the road. Spend it wisely. Don’t blow it on this, blow it on that. Second thing is the flood channels, because you need to keep the city safe.”
• Charlene Stanton (R): “First thing, you have to spend it wisely. Don’t go crazy and say, ‘Boy, we’ve got $30 million, let’s just go out and go crazy with it.’ No. I think you have to be responsible and treat it as if it’s your own money. Like if you have money at home, obviously you’d want to pay off your debts first before you go out and spend any money. … After you get that paid down, strategize what are the biggest problems in the city and what should we tackle first – (there) needs to be priorities. A big priority is the blight. You have to tear down this blight, because the longer the blight stays up, the worst the city is getting. … The other big thing I would probably put as a priority is fixing those flood channels.”
