MEYERSDALE – Meyersdale Borough officials have notified two schools they plan to end resource officer coverage on their campuses in November, citing an ongoing struggle filling shifts on the borough’s streets.
With contract requirements with Meyersdale School District staffing an officer on the Summit Township campus 40 hours a week – and several borough officers no longer able to serve as often as they used to – it has gotten to the point where the department is covering schools more often they cover the community itself, Council President Jeff Irwin said.
That issue was magnified last week when the borough had to assign police Chief Matt Wright to cover Meyersdale schools, leaving no one filling borough shifts all week, he said.
“This has nothing to do with the school. We hold one another in high regard,” Irwin said. “It’s manpower. We don’t have the ability to fill the contract demands that our contract with them requires.”
The borough has five part-time officers and a department with an annual budget of more than $175,000, Councilwoman Mardi Vincent said.
As contracted with the school district, an officer is assigned to the school eight hours a day Monday through Friday when school is in session – and in early August, an officer received up-to-date training to serve in that capacity, Irwin said.
But earlier this month, that officer notified the borough he had accepted an offer to serve full-time hours for another department, he said.
Others on the part-time staff are working as few as four hours per week, Vincent said.
“I’m happy for the officer who found full-time work. But for us ... (scheduling) is just an ongoing problem. And we have to provide coverage for our residents,” he said.
“This was a hard decision to make,” Vincent said.
Meyersdale Superintendent Tracey A. Karlie said the district has received the 60-day notice and plans to discuss the matter at its October meeting.
The contractual notice gives the district time to evaluate the position and options that might exist to fill it, he said.
He noted the district is located within a township that fields its own police department, Summit Township, and that other schools in Pennsylvania have chosen to hire their own officer rather than reimburse a department.
Through the Meyersdale deal, the district reimburses the borough $35 an hour for the officer’s presence, Karlie said.
“We’ll look at our options and go from there,” he said.
Meyersdale also gave Salisbury schools notice it was ending its contract in 60 days, but the short-lived “temporary” deal was already set to expire this year.
Letter probed
Both Meyersdale’s council and school district said the 60-day notice has nothing to do with a Borough Council vote in August to hire a private investigator to look into a “suspicious” unsigned letter sent to both parties questioning the character of a borough officer.
Irwin said there’s no evidence to suggest any of the accusations in the letter have merit.
It claimed to be authored by “30 concerned parents” – and borough officials indicated there are concerns about the origin and integrity of the letter.
Council hired Romans XIII Consulting, of Pittsburgh, at a rate of $70 an hour to look into the matter, Irwin said.
“It’s easy to send an anonymous letter. And we don’t expect this will uncover issues,” he said. “But this move is being made out of an abundance of caution. When you’re dealing with kids, you can’t be too careful.”
Tracey confirmed his office also received the letter.
“There’s no information we have that says anything it suggests is credible,” he said.
