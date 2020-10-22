Summary disorderly conduct and harassment citations issued to Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas have officially been filed at a Cambria County magistrate’s office.
It’s alleged in the documents that Thomas, 35, of Windber, “did create a hazardous physically offensive condition using obscene language in public places of business serving no legitimate purpose” and did so “with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another by subjecting the person to physical contact with threats to engage in a physical altercation with the person.”
Richland Township police filed the citations at the Stonycreek Township office of District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.
The citations indicate that copies were mailed to Thomas and that he was notified by phone of the charges. He was ordered in each case to pay a $100 fine and an additional $162.25 in costs and fees.
Thomas told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday, the day Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer announced the citations’ existence, that he planned to plead not guilty. He has hired Pittsburgh-based defense attorney Ryan M. Tutera.
“Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail, and this case will get resolved,” Tutera said Thursday. “Obviously, people can get into heated verbal exchanges without criminal charges being filed.
"We look forward to defending the case in court if we have to, but hopefully this will resolve.”
Neugebauer said in a statement Tuesday that the “investigation and prosecution have been and will be treated in the same manner as all such allegations.”
Thomas said on Tuesday that the citations stemmed from disputes he had on Saturday with the owners of Capri Pizza and Uzelac Gymnastics about his daughter’s fifth birthday party. He said he became upset because the door was locked when people began arriving at the gymnastics facility for the party and because the pizzas that had been ordered from Capri Pizza weren’t delivered.
“Yeah, I was upset, like any father would be,” he said, “so I called the owners and I expressed my frustration … and, sure, did I say some things that I probably shouldn’t have said? Yeah, but, hey, listen. I’m an elected official, but I’m a dad first, and to see my daughter upset because her party’s screwed up, I think that would get a lot of dads upset. … Obviously, I’m innocent, and this is B.S., but if this is how it has to be, this is how it has to be.”
Shirley DiRosa, owner of Capri Pizza, told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday that Thomas directed “vulgar and abusive” language at her as she tried to explain that the shop could not complete the delivery because of a family medical emergency, then continued “swearing and cussing” inside her crowded restaurant when he arrived to pick up the pizzas.
Brenda Uzelac, owner of Uzelac Gymnastics, also told The Tribune-Democrat that Thomas yelled and cursed at her after the pizzas weren’t delivered, stating that he “got very hostile and out of control.” She further alleged to The Tribune-Democrat that Thomas “started poking my husband in the chest” and “kept bumping into him” in an attempt to provoke a fight.
