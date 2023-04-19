This benefit concert is taking a stand against child abuse.
Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center’s “Night of Hope and Healing” fundraising event will be held Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with music to follow at 6:30 p.m.
“As a local nonprofit in such a small area fundraising comes with lots of challenges, so for us the ability to raise much-needed operational funds for our center is huge,” said Diana Grosik, executive director of Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center.
“We see this as the whole community coming together to support the work that we do. We hope to relay the message that everyone plays a role and has a part in keeping kids safe.”
The concert will feature Johnstown band Screech Owl, which will entertain with rock ‘n’ roll music.
“We wanted a showcase for bands of mostly original music, so it’s a two-for-one deal where we could showcase bands who have their own stuff and then all the proceeds being donated to a nonprofit,” said Justin Giuffre, event organizer and member of Screech Owl.
“Last year was the first time doing it and it was excellent. It’s something near to my heart.”
Pittsburgh band Essential Machine will play indie rock.
Johnstown-based band The Rusty Shackles will entertain with Americana music.
“It’s incredible music,” Grosik said. “I’ve seen all three bands, and they are phenomenal.”
The event also will feature a basket raffle with more than 60 baskets donated by local and regional businesses and community members, a 50/50 and small games of chance.
Food, baked goods and refreshments will be available for purchase. It is also BYOB with proper identification.
In addition, Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center will have an information table with literature on what services are offered.
“Inbetween sets, we will share information with the audiences as well,” Grosik said.
Proceeds will benefit Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center’s operational expenses and programs for children and their families.
“While we are hoping for a laid-back good time with lots of good music, we also are going to raise awareness about our organization and the work that we do, and share information regarding child abuse and supporting victims,” Grosik said.
“We want people to know we are here to support them through the process.”
The event is being presented by Independent Family Services.
Admission is $10 at the door.
For more information, call 814-254-4567.
Kelly Urban can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
