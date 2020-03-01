If you want to feel like the belle of the ball, you need that perfect dress.
The 14th annual Cinderella Project will provide prom gowns and accessories to area high school students from noon to 3 p.m. March 14 and 21 at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St. in the Kernville section of Johnstown.
Megan Livingston, organizer of the program, said since its inception the project has been able to provide prom dresses to 1,600 young women.
"In the 14 years that we've been doing this the need hasn't gone away in any way, shape or form so it's definitely needed," she said. "Without the community's support it would not exist; for the girls in the community it's something they are looking for and forward to each year."
Livingston said organization gave out 132 dresses last year, and girls are coming in from a six-county radius – Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Blair and Westmoreland.
"We have girls who reach out constantly wanting to know the dates, and we see girls coming back from sophomore to senior year because of their positive experience," she said. "It is wide-reaching and a lot of it is word of mouth."
Once inside, the girls check in on the first floor. They have racks of dresses to choose from on the third floor and use dressing rooms on the second floor.
Girls have a volunteer assigned to them who help them throughout the trying-on process.
"We let up 15 girls at a time where they can go through the dresses," Livingston said. "They can take five dresses of their choice to try on and if they find the one in the first five that's fantastic, but if not we keep trying. There's no time limit."
In addition, seamstresses will be on hand to provide minor alternations.
If a girl selects a dress, she will be able to choose accessories such as shoes, jewelry, wraps and handbags.
Beauty bags with health and wellness products will be available while supplies last.
Livingston said this year the project is bursting at the seams with dresses, and has a solid range of sizes.
"We have size 0 to 32 on the racks and we make sure that we have a lot of options," Livingston said. "We're also consistent in going through our racks every year to see what hasn't moved in a while and what's out of style or trend. We want to make sure we have what girls are looking for."
If a girl is unable to find a size that works, monetary donations to the project are used to purchase a gown.
Livingston said the Cinderella Project has become more than just a dress program – it’s a day for positivity.
"When you come you are getting that personal shopper experience, girls get that volunteer who's there caring for them the entire time to make sure they are finding the right dress and making them feel special about it," she said. "We say it's about building-confidence and self-esteem and showing girls there are other women who care about them."
Those attending are asked to bring identification such as a driver's license, student ID or report card to show they are a high school student.
No proof of income is required.
Monetary donations to the program can be made to the Johnstown Cinderella Project Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
