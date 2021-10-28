JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A local ministry and five partner churches are holding a “Fall-tastic” holiday festival geared toward local families from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be held outside New Day Inc. at 109 South St., Johnstown, Greater Things Ministry’s Josh Knipple said. The event will feature a trunk-or-treat, a bounce house, food and popcorn, he said. It is free to the public.
Bridge to Life Church, Franklin Street United Methodist Church, The Journey Church, Liberty Grace and Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church are all sponsoring the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.