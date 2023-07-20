A blessing of vehicles will be held Sunday (July 23) at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 427 First St., Conemaugh.

Liturgy will be held at 9 a.m., followed by the blessing at approximately 10:30 a.m.

