A blessing of vehicles will be held Sunday (July 23) at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 427 First St., Conemaugh.
Liturgy will be held at 9 a.m., followed by the blessing at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 11:22 pm
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
