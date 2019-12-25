Joanne Peoples joined a host of other Johnstown residents to celebrate Christmas at Christ Centered Community Church on Somerset Street on Wednesday.
The celebration included dinner, gift giving and a children’s play about the birth of Jesus.
Peoples said it was her third Christmas to enjoy fellowship with the congregation. Without the church, Peoples said she would spend Christmas alone.
“Oh my gosh, it’s just so beautiful,” she said. “For the ones who are homeless, they can come here and get a good hot meal and have fellowship and meet nice, friendly people.”
It was the 10th year the Kernville Church opened its doors for a Christmas celebration.
“Our Church is blessed to have done this for 10 years,” the Rev. Brandon King said. “To open up the doors of the church and feed the community, we are embodying the mission that Christ wanted us to do in Matthew 25, to feed the hungry, cloth the naked and look after those who are sick or in prison.”
The free dinner included ham, turkey, potatoes, green beans and desert.
Following the children’s performance, volunteers gave the kids stuffed animals, dolls, books and crayons and clothing.
“I look forward to this every year,” Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said. “There is nothing better than to have love and friendship on Christmas day.”
Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein said the Rev. Sylvia King and her congregation are caring for their community.
“They do it selflessly because they love God and their community,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.