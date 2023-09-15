JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A drive-by spaghetti dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Church of the Transfiguration, 220 Oak St., East Conemaugh.

Cost is $8 and includes spaghetti, two meatballs, salad, a roll and dessert.

 

