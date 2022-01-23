Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.