Terrie McCombs ties packages of winter items to a bench in Central Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

 By Russ O'Reilly
roreilly@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sun was shining, but temperatures were in single digits Saturday as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints added some warmth downtown.

They hung pairs of mittens, socks, scarves, hats and blankets at park benches for anyone who may need them. 

Many of the 80 items, neatly packaged in clear bags and tied to benches in Central Park, were crocheted by church members of the church at 609 Walters Ave. 

Signs inside the bags read, "I am not lost! If you're stuck out in the cold, take me to stay warm!"  

"I think the need is immense," church member Terrie McCombs said. "There are so many people, especially now, who don't have the bare necessities. What we are doing is not a lot, but it is something, and that's important." 

Sherri Taylor, the church’s relief society president, said members have been stocking Central Park with winter clothing for children and adults for more than six years. 
 
"So many people love to come down and walk through the park, that's why we do this here," she said. "You just have to grab it. We come back to clean up every evening, and in a few days they are all gone."

Russ O'Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.

