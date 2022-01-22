JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sun was shining, but temperatures were in single digits Saturday as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints added some warmth downtown.
They hung pairs of mittens, socks, scarves, hats and blankets at park benches for anyone who may need them.
Many of the 80 items, neatly packaged in clear bags and tied to benches in Central Park, were crocheted by church members of the church at 609 Walters Ave.
Signs inside the bags read, "I am not lost! If you're stuck out in the cold, take me to stay warm!"
"I think the need is immense," church member Terrie McCombs said. "There are so many people, especially now, who don't have the bare necessities. What we are doing is not a lot, but it is something, and that's important."
