An area church will welcome Christmas with the sacred sounds of the season.
The Music Ministry of Westmont Presbyterian Church will present its annual holiday concert “The Glory of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the church, 601 Luzerne St., Westmont.
It will feature performances by the chancel choir, directed by Jim Hutchinson; the children’s choir, directed by Kristen Kane; and the bell choir, directed by Helen Krichbaum.
Accompanied by a 21-piece orchestra, the evening will include choral works by Lloyd Larson, John Rutter, Mack Wilberg, Daniel Forrest and George Frideric Handel.
Parts of the presentation will include an audience sing-along as well as a liturgical dance.
“This is our eighth year that we’ve done special music at Christmas time,” said Rodney Eatman, music associate for the church. “When Jim Hutchinson arrived, he’s a very dynamic music minister, (and) he decided that we should do something a little more extended for Christmas.”
He said that under Hutchinson’s leadership the concert has been a great success with large numbers of people wanting to sing.
“That includes some people who are not members of our church, we have people coming from other choruses who want to be a part of this,” Eatman said. “We’ll have over 40 people in the choir loft.”
To add to the festive atmosphere, the sanctuary has been decorated in the spirit of the holiday.
“This is just a warm, Christmas-y event, and it’s come to be something a lot of people enjoy attending whether they’re members or not,” Eatman said.
He said the concert is well attended each year and attracts around 300 people annually.
“Our hope is people will have a very touching experience,” Eatman said.
“Christmas is a very traditional part of the Johnstown, and I think people will absolutely be overwhelmed with this beautiful, spiritual experience.”
A reception will follow the concert in the church hall.
There is no admission fee.
A freewill offering will be accepted to benefit Westmont Family Counseling Ministries and Geneva Preschool.
For more information, call 814-536-0796.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.