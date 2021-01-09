The smell of cut pine and the sound of power tools filled the alley beside Gallery on Gazebo on Saturday as local artist Norman Ed and his studio assistant, Maeve Milligan, transformed donated Christmas trees into art.
"This is a rather strange challenge," Ed said about the project in downtown Johnstown.
For the past two weeks, the gallery has been collecting live Christmas trees to use for the art installation.
Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery, organized the donations and was at the site to watch and lend a hand.
"Norm is known for his ability to create something from nothing," she said.
The idea for the project came from the concept of recycling trees after the holidays.
However, the project had a small setback – there were only a handful of evergreens and Ed was expecting more.
That was OK, the 61-year-old said, while he puzzled over the materials available to him.
'What you're feeling'
Before beginning, Ed traversed the city in search of additional trees to incorporate into the piece and came back with not only a few more but two well-used red wingback chairs.
He and Milligan, a 20-year-old former student of Ed's, then got to work stripping the trees of their branches and combining the trunks into an archway of sorts.
The retired Westmont Hilltop teacher often deals with imagery of doors and wanted to incorporate that element into this piece.
He thought it would provide an interesting aspect to the installation given the recent transition into the new year.
"You take what you have and wing what you're feeling," Ed said.
The structure of tree trunks, held together with screwed-in anchors, was moved into what will soon become the Gallery's Piazza.
The wingback chairs, stained and torn, were secured to the structure with the same anchors and the piece began taking shape around the central archway.
Evergreen branches were stacked against the walls to create a path and pine needles were scattered along the walkway.
'Catalytic in nature'
Milligan and Ed worked for a few hours to assemble the creation, tweaking aspects here and there, before stepping back to take in the whole scene.
Ed said he wasn't necessarily trying to "say" something with the piece, but commented on how exhilarating it was to have the opportunity to work on the project.
He commended Pawlowski and her efforts to provide occasions such as this for local artists to create.
Milligan also enjoyed being able to contribute to the project and spoke of how exciting it is to be part of such an endeavor and to see the direction Johnstown is going.
"These installations are catalytic in nature," she said.
Ed's creation will be on display until the end of January.
Visitors are welcome to visit the Piazza along Gazebo Place anytime to view the piece
