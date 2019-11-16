Christmas-themed piano classes taught by Laura Williamson will be offered at Piano for Pleasure at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in Johnstown.

Classes are:

• Christmas Fun for Beginners from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 4-18, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5-19.

• Holiday Classics Level One (Elementary) from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3-17, and 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 5-19.

• Holiday Classics Level One (Intermediate) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3-17, and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4-18.

Cost is $95 and includes materials. Register by Nov. 28 to save $5.

For scheduling, contact Williamson at 814-410-6144 or visit www.lbwpiano.com.

