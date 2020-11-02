It might have a different look, but there’s no stopping the holiday spirit in downtown Johnstown.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its Hometown Christmas Stroll from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 on Main Street and it will include live musical entertainment, floats and balloons.
Melissa Radovanic, president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said the stroll is a way to bring the tradition of the Hometown Christmas Parade and Light Up Night and adapt it into a safe event for 2020.
“We would love more than anything to celebrate what should be the 75th anniversary of the Hometown Christmas Parade & Light Up night in the traditional way, however, this event will allow attendees to walk through an outdoor Christmas village with many aspects of the traditional parade and light up night,” she said.
“Attendees will still be able to hear music, visit the magical balloons and the children will be able to see Santa in his sleigh.”
The event will feature cold air balloons, floats and groups positioned on Main Street between Walnut and Franklin streets.
Musical performances by Jill Gontkovic and Luis Gonzalez will be offered inside 416 Main St.
On Main Street, performances will include Koko, Sean McCool, Jacob Czerak on the accordion and the Conemaugh Valley marching band.
Santa Claus in his sleigh will oversee the event on Main Street.
The Christmas Tree @ Central Park animation will run throughout the evening.
Alternative Community Resource Program will provide treat bags for children.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand.
“So many of the events and festivities in our community were canceled this year because of the pandemic, so we thought it was important to still have some type of event and do it in a safe manner for people to come down and enjoy downtown,” Radovanic said.
Additional events such as live musical entertainment, the Christmas Express @ Central Park and S’mores night will be announced at a later date.
“We hope people will enjoy this and we encourage them to come down,” Radovanic said.
“We want them to enjoy the holidays as they traditionally would, but things will just be a little different this year.”
Groups interested in securing a spot on the stroll should visit www.discoverjohnstown.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.