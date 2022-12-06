JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Off Pitt Street Theater Company will present “Dad’s Christmas Miracle” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The heartfelt comedy harkens back to a time when life was simple, a time when Christmas was magical and forgiveness was holy.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.OffPittStreet.com or by calling 814-310-1987.
