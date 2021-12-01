The third annual City of Johnstown Christmas Market will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature craft and food vendors, musical entertainment, visits with Santa and free carriage rides.
The Friday schedule includes SongWorks performances from 4:30 to 6 p.m., visits with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m. and entertainment by Conemaugh Township Area School District at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule includes entertainment by Forest Hills School District at 2 p.m.; accordion music at 2:30 p.m.; carriage rides from 4 to 7 p.m.; visits with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m.; and appearances from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who from 6 to 7 p.m.
