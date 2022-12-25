A fire on Christmas Day displaced a family of four in Cresson Borough.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Sunday to a fire in the 400 block of Powell Avenue, Cresson.
Keystone Regional Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Fire Chief Tom Novak said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical, but an investigation is ongoing.
The family of two parents and their two adult children, as well as three dogs, were uninjured and have made arrangements to stay with other family members, Novak said.
Firefighters contained the fire so that it did not spread to neighboring structures, Novak said.
Keystone Regional was assisted by volunteer fire departments from Gallitzin, Portage and Loretto. Cambria Alliance Emergency Medical Services and Ebensburg Area Ambulance Association were on standby for medical assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.