Hope Cyclery

David Lane (left), co-owner of Hope Cyclery, in downtown Johnstown, and Ryan Zibura load children bikes onto a pickup truck on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The bikes are being moved from Franklin Street to Hope Cyclery’s new location at 647 Railroad St. Approximately 100 bikes will be repaired for a Christmas donation for kids that need a bike.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

David Lane (left), co-owner of Hope Cyclery, in downtown Johnstown, and Ryan Zibura load children bikes onto a pickup truck on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The bikes are being moved from Franklin Street to Hope Cyclery’s new location at 647 Railroad St. Approximately 100 bikes will be repaired for a Christmas donation for kids that need a bike.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you