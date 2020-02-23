The 40-day period of repentance and fasting traditionally observed by Christian denominations in preparation for Easter begins with Ash Wednesday.
By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians imitate Jesus' withdrawal into the wilderness for 40 days – a time of reflection and self-sacrifice.
The Rev. Brian Warchola, pastor of Holy Name Roman Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg, said Lent is a time to grow in our Christian faith and it's an opportunity for us to in many ways to walk in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus.
"Lent is a time where everything seems to intensify and increase whether it be prayer, fasting or almsgiving," he said. "People tend to increase their prayer life with Stations of the Cross and going to daily Mass during Lent; everything kind of increases for the better."
The Roman Catholic Church dictates that members abstain from eating meat on Fridays and that the faithful fast by eating only one large meal on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, which is April 10 – two days before Easter.
"It's about sacrifice and looking forward to Easter and celebrating the Resurrection," Warchola said.
Although the church doesn't require members to attend Ash Wednesday services, most Roman Catholics make an effort to receive ashes.
The ashes symbolize human mortality.
"In many ways it's an act of humility," Warchola said. "When we get ashes on our forehead we say a couple different things – repent, believe in the gospel and remember you are dust and to dust you shall return, so it's a matter of realizing our own mortality that we will physically experience death but we want to live on through Christ."
The Lenten season ends with the Lord's Supper on Holy Thursday – Maundy Thursday – on April 9. Some people extend the period through Holy Saturday, April 11.
Easter will be celebrated April 12.
For Easter Orthodox Christians, regardless of church affiliation, Lent begins March 2.
Lent begins on "Clean Monday" and is a way of cleansing oneself of passion and desires.
There is no concept of Ash Wednesday, as there is in the Western rites; instead, there is an anointing of oil.
The Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Savior Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, said Great Lent is a period of time filled with moments when we can focus our hearts and our minds of the grace of God.
"Lent in the Orthodox tradition is not a time of sacrifice it's a time of becoming closer to God," he said. "It's a time to pray more, fast more and be more charitable to the poor. It's a time to strengthen our faith and become more aware of our fellow human beings and surroundings."
There is a rigorous fasting in the Orthodox church that includes the 40 days of Lent and Holy Week.
"The Orthodox church set the high bar and it's fasting from meat, cheese and dairy products, but accepts whatever fasting you can give, whatever strength you have to fast," Buczak said. "Fasting is more than fasting from a particular food, it's fasting from all sinfulness. We're fasting from what our eyes see, what we listen to and gossiping and social media."
Another part of Lent is almsgiving – helping those less fortunate.
"The money that we save by fasting should be given to the poor and needy in the area," Buczak said.
The fast isn't broken until the reception of the Eucharist on the feast of the Resurrection, April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.