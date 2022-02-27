JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 40-day period of repentance and fasting traditionally observed by Christian denominations in preparation for Easter begins on Wednesday with Ash Wednesday.
By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians imitate Jesus’ withdrawal into the wilderness for 40 days – a time of reflection and self-sacrifice.
The Rev. Brian Warchola, pastor of Holy Name Roman Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg, said Lent is a time period in which we are looking forward to celebrating the resurrection of our Lord Jesus.
“It’s an opportunity for us to increase in our prayer life, fasting, almsgiving, making those daily sacrifices and growing in holiness,” he said. “Every day we can find ways to reach out to individuals who we normally wouldn’t, perhaps by being charitable or making donations to charitable organizations or by buying somebody a meal. It could be making little sacrifices, something that we wouldn’t do throughout the rest of the year, and taking that time to pray more often or stop in the church and pray to the Lord.”
The Roman Catholic Church dictates that members abstain from eating meat on Fridays and that the faithful fast by eating only one large meal on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, which is April 15 – two days before Easter.
“We abstain from eating meat on Friday in order to represent the day that Christ died on the cross on Good Friday,” Warchola said. “It’s an opportunity for us to unite with him with his suffering.”
Although the church doesn’t require members to attend Ash Wednesday services, most Roman Catholics make an effort to receive ashes.
The ashes symbolize human mortality.
“Most Catholics do take part in it to be mindful that they are dust and unto dust they shall return,” Warchola said. “It’s a chance for us to embrace humility, and to wear those crosses throughout our day to represent the beginning of the Lenten season.”
The Lenten season ends with the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday – or Maundy Thursday – on April 18. But some people will extend the period through Holy Saturday, April 16.
Easter will be celebrated on April 17.
For Eastern Orthodox Christians, regardless of church affiliation, Lent begins March 7, “Clean Monday,” and is a way of cleansing oneself of passion and desires.
There is no concept of Ash Wednesday, as there is in the Western rites; instead, there is an anointing of oil.
The Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Saviour Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, said the three-week period leading into Great Lent is a time in which we are reminded of our need to repent, to confess, to be forgiven and to do it freely.
“We are taught the difference between pride and humility and how important humility is for us,” he said. “This year we’re talking about the need to confess before the Lord God and repent so we can have a better relationship with him. We’re also talking about the sin of being judgmental and how the Lord does not condemn, but forgives.”
There is a rigorous fasting in the Orthodox church that includes the 40 days of Lent and Holy Week.
“Our fasting is not viewed so much as a sacrifice of what we’re going to give up, but a means to protect the spirit,” Buczak said. “It’s not just fasting from food. It’s fasting from what our eyes see, what our ears hear and what comes out of our mouth.”
Another part of Lent is almsgiving – helping those in need.
“What we save from not spending on food we are to give to the less fortunate,” Buczak said.
The fast isn’t broken until the reception of the Eucharist on the feast of the Resurrection, April 24.
