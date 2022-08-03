The Christian Home of Johnstown is hosting its fifth annual “Fore the Kids” Golf Ball Drop on Aug. 20, which benefits at-risk youth, at the Highlands at North Fork Golf Course.
There are 5,000 golf balls available for purchase at $5 per ticket.
The ball that lands closet to the bullseye at the event will win a cash prize.
Tickets can be purchased online at chjcares.org or day-of at Highlands at North Fork Golf Course at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Cherish Layton or Chantay Jeffers at 814-535-8775.
