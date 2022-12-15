A Johnstown church is preparing for Christmas festivities for the community.
The Rev. Sylvia King, of Christ Centered Community Church, 531 Somerset St., in Johnstown’s Kernville section, said for the past 13 years the church has offered its annual community dinner on Christmas Day where they would give away gifts.
“When COVID hit it, we changed our mind on how we were doing things to try to alleviate a large amount of people,” she said. “We split the Christmas dinner into two dates, and we decided to do the giveaway with the gifts on one weekend and the dinner on the following weekend. It’s been met with great success, and it makes the dinner flow much more freely.”
The Christmas giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be clothing for men, women and children, coats, hats, gloves, hats and food items.
“Everything is new, and it’ll be a little bit of everything,” King said. “There’s also some things that you can give as gifts to loved ones, so this is a good way to be able to give a present.”
The event is free to the public.
The community dinner will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25.
“This year we’re going back to our sit-down fellowship meal, which I’m very excited about because for the past two years we’ve had to do carry-out only,” King said. “It’s going to be a good meal and there will be plenty.”
Gifts also will be distributed during the dinner.
In addition, there will be a Christmas program with holiday music.
There is no fee to attend the dinner.
“People are invited to come to the worship service at 11 a.m. and right from there we’ll be going into the dinner,” King said.
She said the dinner, which is the church’s largest community event, attracts around 200 people each year.
“As the church of God, this is our job to be a blessing to the community because the community blesses us,” King said.
“We love what we do. I feel that we are very active in the community because the church is to be active and be servants to the community. This is what God has called us to do.”
