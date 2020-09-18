Calling all area chefs.
The Cambria County Library is holding Chopped Johnstown, an at-home cooking contest, and inviting people to create a dish of their choice using a list of specified “secret” ingredients as well as common pantry items.
Due to the initial announcement of the contest receiving a positive response, organizers decided to include Chopped Teen and Chopped Youth categories to the competition.
“We wanted to do different events that can be done virtually since we aren’t hosting any in-house program right now,” said Vicki Stasiak, who works with interlibrary loans and is the event coordinator.
“We wanted something that would get families involved with the library, so we thought about doing a cooking competition.”
Chopped Johnstown contest entries must include ground beef, spicy brown mustard, apples, heavy cream and instant mashed potato flakes.
A photo of the final, plated dish is required.
Submissions must include a five-minute-or-less video explaining how each of the secret ingredients have been incorporated into the dish.
Entries can be submitted to programs@cclsys.org.
Chopped Teen is open to chefs age 12 to 18.
Contest entries must include apples, lemon, ginger and chocolate.
Participants should email their submission video, photo, name and contact information to homanj@cclsys.org.
Chopped Junior is designed for chefs age 11 and under.
Contest entries must include canned biscuit dough, ketchup, cheese and spinach.
Entries, including the submission video, photo and a parent’s or guardian’s name and contact information, can be emailed to childrens@cclsys.org.
Items in any of the three contests may be substituted with a similar ingredient to accommodate dietary needs such as vegan and gluten-free alternatives.
Deadline for all entries is noon Sept. 26.
A panel of library staff will judge the contest.
“Submissions will be judged on presentation and creative use of the secret ingredients,” Stasiak said.
The winner in Chopped Johnstown will receive an air fryer; Chopped Teen, a $25 Amazon gift card; and Chopped Junior, a kids cooking prize basket.
“There has been a lot of interest, and the entries have been rolling in,” Stasiak said. “We’re really looking forward to seeing what people come up with.”
Full contest details are available at cclsys.org/events and on the library’s Facebook page.
