EBENSBURG, Pa. – Attorney Tonilyn Chippie Kargo has announced her candidacy for the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge.
“It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as judge.”
Kargo, a registered Republican, intends to cross-file for the primary election.
Kargo graduated from Penn State University with a degree in speech communication and went on to Widener University School of Law. She has been licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania since 2001.
She went on to serve as a Juvenile Court Master in Cambria County and then as a law clerk in Dauphin County. She then predominantly practiced Civil Law across the eastern part of the Commonwealth. Kargo was also recently hired as a part-time assistant district attorney in Cambria County.
“Each day I work to provide solutions to families and have sought to successfully ensure that children are given a chance to thrive in their homes,” Kargo said. “My experience and values make me uniquely qualified to provide everyday solutions to families who find themselves in Cambria County Court while providing taxpayers cost- effective services to reduce the court budget and adhering to the highest ethical standards.”
Kargo said that she will apply lessons of her work she acquired growing up to the bench.
“Like most Cambrians, my family immigrated here for better opportunities. Growing up in a family-run business, Rizzo’s of Windber, I learned first-hand, the value of hard work, dedication and the commitment needed for success,” she said. “Those same lessons that I learned from my family; I will bring to the court.”
Kargo attends Holy Family Parish in Portage and she has been involved in volunteer organizations, predominantly involving her stepsons and sits on the board of Professional Family Care Services. She also serves as a junior high cheerleading coach at Portage and helps with her husband’s travel basketball team. Kargo previously served as a mock trial adviser for the Windber Area School District.
She and her husband, Travis, reside in Portage, and she has three stepsons.
